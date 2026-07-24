Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has expanded its network presence in North Kashmir by commissioning telecom infrastructure in Bangus Valley and Simari, two remote areas in Kupwara district. Jio has successfully integrated and commissioned its Mooldhari telecom site in Bangus Valley. According to the company, the deployment provides a permanent connectivity solution for the region.

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Key Highlights Jio has commissioned a permanent telecom site in Bangus Valley at an altitude of nearly 10,000 feet.

The operator has launched high-speed 5G services in Simari border village in collaboration with the Indian Army.

The deployments will support residents, tourists, civil authorities and Indian Army personnel in remote areas of Kupwara.

In collaboration with the Indian Army, Jio has also commissioned high-speed 5G telecom services in Simari, a remote border village in the Karnah Valley.

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Permanent Telecom Site in Bangus Valley

Bangus Valley is situated at an altitude of nearly 10,000 feet and presents geographical and logistical challenges for the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure. Jio said the activation of the permanent high-altitude site underlines its commitment to bridging the digital divide across remote border regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the company, the commissioned border sites will deliver high-speed data and reliable voice connectivity across the challenging terrain of Bangus Valley and Simari.

Jio Launches 5G in Simari

Simari is located in the Karnah Valley in the Teetwal region of Kupwara district. According to Jio, the village is approximately 170 kilometres from Srinagar and is one of the country’s most remote border villages. The company said Simari is popularly known as India’s Polling Booth No. 1.