POCO M8x 5G India Launch Confirmed: Price Tipped

POCO M8x 5G is confirmed to launch soon for the Indian market. The price of the phone has been tipped online. Along with the price, the specifications of the phone have been tipped online. POCO M8x 5G will be the latest addition to the M8 family of phones by the brand. Much recently, POCO had launhced the POCO M8 Power 5G in this line up. The phone’s design has been teased online by the brand, but the company has not yet teased the launch date. But a popular tipster has shared some details about the phone online.

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POCO M8x 5G Price Could be Under Rs 20,000

POCO M8x 5G could be priced under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market for the base variant. The phone has been tipped to come with a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with support for HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage would be expandable with the help of a microSD card.

The POCO M8x 5G will come with a large 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It will reportedly run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. All of these details have been shared by the popular tech tipster Yogesh Brar on his social media profile X (formerly Twitter).

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POCO M8x 5G has been teased by the brand in a green finish with gold coloured accents around the frame and the camera island. The power and the volume buttons are placed on the right side of the frame. The left side does not have any buttons, which is the case with every phone in the market right now. But since the design has been tipped, we expect that POCO will soon launch the POCO M8x 5G in India.