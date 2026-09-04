Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Launched: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Smart Band 11 as its latest fitness tracker. It builds upon generations of Smart Bands launched by the company, and comes with a big dislay, and interesting colour options. The launch has only happened for China right now. The display is also brighter, but retains the same design it used to come in. There are different colour and types of bands available for the users. The price and specifications of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has been announced in India. Let’s take a look.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Price

The Smart Band 11 from Xiaomi starts at 289 Yuan (approx $43 USD). There is also an NFC version of the same, which costs 339 Yuan (which is approx $50), while the ceramic and metal editions are priced at 399 Yuan (about $60 USD).

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 comes with a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with support for 2000nits of peak brightness and a narrow 2mm bezel. The tracker just weighs 15.58 grams. The Smart Band 11 has multiple strap options, including a metal and a ceramic variant. It comes with 5 ATM support for being water resistant. The health tracking includes heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring. There are dedicated features for tracking health of women as well.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

It supports more than 150 sports modes, and covers a broad range of indoor and outdoor sports. It has professional sleep management with HRV monitoring and AI-based sleep insights. The wearable offers up to 21 days of battery life and includes NFC for features such as contacless payments and smart access cards.