Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Launched: Price and Specifications

Highlights
- Xiaomi has launched the Smart Band 11 as its latest fitness tracker.
- It builds upon generations of Smart Bands launched by the company, and comes with a big dislay, and interesting colour options.
- The launch has only happened for China right now.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Xiaomi has launched the Smart Band 11 as its latest fitness tracker. It builds upon generations of Smart Bands launched by the company, and comes with a big dislay, and interesting colour options. The launch has only happened for China right now. The display is also brighter, but retains the same design it used to come in. There are different colour and types of bands available for the users. The price and specifications of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has been announced in India. Let’s take a look.
Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Price
The Smart Band 11 from Xiaomi starts at 289 Yuan (approx $43 USD). There is also an NFC version of the same, which costs 339 Yuan (which is approx $50), while the ceramic and metal editions are priced at 399 Yuan (about $60 USD).
Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications
The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 comes with a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with support for 2000nits of peak brightness and a narrow 2mm bezel. The tracker just weighs 15.58 grams. The Smart Band 11 has multiple strap options, including a metal and a ceramic variant. It comes with 5 ATM support for being water resistant. The health tracking includes heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring. There are dedicated features for tracking health of women as well.
It supports more than 150 sports modes, and covers a broad range of indoor and outdoor sports. It has professional sleep management with HRV monitoring and AI-based sleep insights. The wearable offers up to 21 days of battery life and includes NFC for features such as contacless payments and smart access cards.