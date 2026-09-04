Mivi One 5G India Launch Date Announced

Mivi will soon launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. It will be the first from the brand. Mivi One will be the name of the smartphone, and it will be a 5G phone, as confirmed by the teaser poster. Mivi has now confirmed the launch date of the phone in the country. Along with the teaser poster for the date, the brand has confirmed the colour of the device it will come in. Mivi has also confirmed that the phone will launch in India’s manufacturing layout only. The Mivi One 5G will be manufactured in the country in Hyderabad. Let us take a look at the launch details.

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Mivi One 5G India Launch Date

Mivi will launch the Mivi One 5G in India on September 24, 2026. It will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and be available in at least a green colour variant. The back camera setup has a pill shaped LED flash beside the dual camera sensors. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but what is the exact chip, we do not know that yet. The teaser poster shows that the phone will have a rounded corner.

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Further, Mivi has teased that the phone will feature a clean software. This could mean a stock Android like experience. Mivi is a Indian audio brand. They have never entered any other segment of electronics product. So this will definitely be a bold move in a market where the phone prices are only shooting up.