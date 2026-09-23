Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a high-speed broadband service under Jio Home. There is both fiber and airfiber segment of services for the users. The fiber service is for people who want a more reliable internet experience. But fiber is not everywhere. That is why Jio launched the airfiber service. The airfiber is technically called FWA (fixed wireless access). It is powered by Jio’s 5G SA (standalone) service. Today, we are going to look deeply into a Jio AirFiber/JioFiber plan with which users get 100 Mbps speed and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Jio offers this plan for Rs 3333 for three months. Let us take a look into the benefits of this plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 3333 Plan: Complete List of Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 3333 plan comes with 100 Mbps speed (both upload and download). The data offered with the plan is 3.3TB for the fiber users, and 1TB for the airfiber users. The validity of the plan is three months. There is free voice calling bundled as well for the users. This free voice calling will be free only if the landline instrument is purchased separately by the user.

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The long term benefit of the plan is that you get seven days extra service from the company, at no extra cost. There are on-demand 1000+ live TV channels as well. There are several OTT benefits bundled as well – Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Disovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. Along with this, Jio also offers 150GB extra data for 90 days worth Rs 150.