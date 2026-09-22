Vivo V80 India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will launch the Vivo V80 5G in India very soon. The Vivo V80 5G has already launched for the international markets, and very soon it will be available for Indian users too. The company has confirmed the launch date of the phone now. The Vivo V80 is expected to sport the same specifications in India as it did for the international variant. The device is expected to be priced in the premium segment in India.

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Vivo V80 5G India Launch Date

Vivo V80 5G will launch in India on October 6, 2026. The phone will bring a camera system built in collaboration with ZEISS. Vivo has kept the V series focused on the camera users only. If we go by the international variant, the Vivo V80 5G will feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with support for 5000nits local peak brightness, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. There is support for 1.5K resolution as well. The bezels on the phone are just 1.25mm thin, and they are symmetrical on all sides.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto sensor and a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and a ZEISS ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 50MP sensor at the front from ZEISS. The phone supports OIS, 4K video recording at 60fps, and ZEISS 85mm and 100mm portrait modes. It will also be able to record 4K cinematic videos.

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The Vivo V80 will feature a 7200mAh battery. It will make it the largest ever battery on a V series phone. The device will support 90W FlashCharge. It is expected to launch with Origin OS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box. The Vivo V80 5G could come in Sunrise Anthem, Horizon Blue, and Stellar Black colour options. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.