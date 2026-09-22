Airtel Rs 999 Family Plan: How iPhone Users Can Save Rs 4,176 Annually
Airtel’s Rs 999 family postpaid plan works out to approximately Rs 11 per connection per day before GST. Compared with three separate Airtel Rs 449 plans, a family can save Rs 4,176 annually while receiving iCloud+, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and several OTT and digital benefits.
Airtel’s Rs 999 family postpaid plan could offer compelling value to a household requiring three mobile connections, especially when its members use iPhones. The plan includes three SIM connections and works out to an effective monthly rental of Rs 333 per connection before GST.
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Key Highlights
Three separate Rs 449 Airtel postpaid plans cost Rs 1,347 per month before GST.
The Rs 999 family plan reduces the combined base rental by Rs 348 monthly.
Airtel advertises unlimited calls and unlimited 4G and 5G data with the plan.
Fast Lane technology uses 5G slicing on compatible devices and networks.
Amazon Prime is included for six months and JioHotstar Mobile for one year.
The plan also lists Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Google One 100GB and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months.
Airtel’s announcement and plan listing do not specify the iCloud+ storage allowance.
Apple and OTT benefits may require activation and remain subject to eligibility and service terms.
Calculated using a 30-day month, this translates into approximately Rs 11.10 per user per day. Alongside mobile connectivity, the plan bundles Apple services, OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, security features and productivity benefits.
How a Family Can Save Rs 4,176 Annually
Airtel’s individual Rs 449 postpaid plan supports one SIM connection. Three separate Rs 449 plans would therefore have a combined base rental of Rs 1,347 per month. A household choosing the Rs 999 family postpaid plan instead gets three connections under one plan, reducing the combined monthly base rental by Rs 348. Over 12 months, this results in a saving of Rs 4,176 before GST.
The calculation is as follows:
Three individual Rs 449 plans: Rs 1,347 per month Rs 999 family postpaid plan: Rs 999 per month
Monthly base-rental saving: Rs 348
Annual base-rental saving: Rs 4,176
Effective monthly cost per connection: Rs 333
Effective daily cost per connection: Rs 11.10
Bharti Airtel has enhanced its family postpaid plans priced at Rs 999 and above with Apple’s expanded iCloud+ offering. According to the company, eligible customers receive iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade.
iCloud+ allows users to store, synchronise and access photos, files, passwords, contacts and other important information across their Apple devices. It also backs up data, making it easier to restore information or configure a new device. Apple TV provides access to Apple’s original series and movies. Apple Arcade offers a catalogue of games without advertisements or in-app purchases. Airtel’s Rs 999 plan listing also displays Apple Music as one of its benefits.
OTT, Cloud and Productivity Benefits
The Rs 999 plan lists Amazon Prime for six months and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one year. It also includes Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Customers additionally receive Google One with 100GB of cloud storage. This allocation belongs to Google One and is separate from the iCloud+ benefit. Adobe Express Premium is available for 12 months. Airtel also lists free Hello Tunes and Blue Ribbon Bag among the bundled benefits.
Security features include fraud-link blocking, spam protection and OTP alerts. These additions broaden the plan’s value beyond mobile data and entertainment for families managing multiple connections.
Does the Rs 999 Plan Offer Better Value?
The savings calculation applies to a family comparing the Rs 999 plan with three separate Airtel Rs 449 plans. Its financial value is strongest when the household needs all three connections and can use the bundled Apple, OTT, cloud and productivity services.
At an effective cost of approximately Rs 11 per user per day before GST, Airtel’s Rs 999 plan combines three mobile connections with a broader digital package. For a family of iPhone users, the plan could reduce the annual base rental by Rs 4,176 while bringing cloud backup, entertainment, music and gaming benefits under one postpaid offering.
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FAQs
What is the price of Airtel’s family postpaid plan for three users?
The plan costs Rs 999 per month before GST and provides three SIM connections.
What is the effective daily cost per user?
Dividing Rs 999 among three users across a 30-day month gives an effective cost of approximately Rs 11.10 per user daily before GST.
How does the plan save Rs 4,176 annually?
Three separate Airtel Rs 449 plans cost Rs 1,347 monthly. The Rs 999 family plan costs Rs 348 less per month, producing an annual base-rental saving of Rs 4,176 before GST.
Which Apple benefits are included?
Airtel confirms iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade. Its Rs 999 plan listing also displays Apple Music.
Which OTT subscriptions come with the plan?
The plan lists Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar Mobile for one year and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. Apple TV is also included.