Airtel Rs 999 Family Plan: How iPhone Users Can Save Rs 4,176 Annually

Airtel’s Rs 999 family postpaid plan could offer compelling value to a household requiring three mobile connections, especially when its members use iPhones. The plan includes three SIM connections and works out to an effective monthly rental of Rs 333 per connection before GST.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Three separate Rs 449 Airtel postpaid plans cost Rs 1,347 per month before GST.

The Rs 999 family plan reduces the combined base rental by Rs 348 monthly.

Airtel advertises unlimited calls and unlimited 4G and 5G data with the plan.

Fast Lane technology uses 5G slicing on compatible devices and networks.

Amazon Prime is included for six months and JioHotstar Mobile for one year.

The plan also lists Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Google One 100GB and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months.

Airtel’s announcement and plan listing do not specify the iCloud+ storage allowance.

Apple and OTT benefits may require activation and remain subject to eligibility and service terms.

Calculated using a 30-day month, this translates into approximately Rs 11.10 per user per day. Alongside mobile connectivity, the plan bundles Apple services, OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, security features and productivity benefits.

How a Family Can Save Rs 4,176 Annually

Airtel’s individual Rs 449 postpaid plan supports one SIM connection. Three separate Rs 449 plans would therefore have a combined base rental of Rs 1,347 per month. A household choosing the Rs 999 family postpaid plan instead gets three connections under one plan, reducing the combined monthly base rental by Rs 348. Over 12 months, this results in a saving of Rs 4,176 before GST.

The calculation is as follows: