Googlebook to be Powered by Snapdragon X Series

Googlebook laptops have been announced by Google recently. The Googlebooks will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series chips. Googlebook laptops build on the Android ecosystem. Google said that the Googlebook is a new category of laptops which will be powered by an operating system based on Android, and built-in artificial intelligence (AI). Google had first announced the new platform on May 12, 2026. It moves away from the traditional web-browser focus of traditional chromebooks to give Android apps direct access to the computer hardware.

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This new category of premium laptops will enable cross-device experiences with Android phones and tablets powered by Snapdragon. It will be able to support native Android applications and games for a seamless personal computing ecosystem. With Googlebook laptops, Google’s Gemini will also be available for the users with the Snapdragon X Elite. Features like Magic Pointer, Cast my Apps, and Rambler will help users stay productive with their everday tasks.

Even phone integration will be seamless now for the users. There will be advanced security features as well. With Snapdragon Elite, features like faster frame rates and enhanced graphics will also be available on Googlebook laptops.

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“Googlebook is a new category of laptops designed to work seamlessly with the Android devices our users already rely on every day,” said John Solomon, Vice President and General Manager, Laptops, Tablets, and Android Enterprise, Google.