Airtel Makes Rs 161 Prepaid Plan More Expensive

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced changes to the Rs 161 prepaid plan for the users. The Rs 161 plan is not a new offering from the company. Airtel is already offering it in all the circles. But now, in some circles, the telco has changed or updated the benefits of the plan, making it indirectly more expensive. While you are paying the same amount, you are getting lesser benefits. Well, there is also something which Airtel has increased in the benefits department, but that would still count as something Airtel is doing to make the plans expensive.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 161 Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 161 plan is available for users who have active base prepaid plans. The Rs 161 plan does not offer active service validity. Without a service validity plan, this will not work. The Rs 161 data voucher has different benefits in different circles now. Let us talk about the old benefits first.

In Delhi circle, the older benefits are still available. The Rs 161 plan from Airtel in Delhi offers 12GB of data for 30 days. There is no other benefit bundled with the plan. However, the same plan in Chennai now comes with 15 days of validity. So the validity has been reduced to half. However, the data benefit has been increased from 12GB to 15GB. So essentially, you are paying more for this plan since the validity has come down.

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Users recharging with this plan would now need to make more frequent recharges for data as their data voucher will not be active for very long. This will in turn help Airtel in capitalising on the high-data consumption trend in India and boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) in India. Airtel is expected to cross the ARPU of Rs 300 with another round of tariff changes/hikes, whenever they are.