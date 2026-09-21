iPhone 18 Pro Camera Settings: How to Use Variable Aperture, Siri AI and 48MP Mode

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro introduces several new camera controls designed to give users greater flexibility while shooting photos. The upgrades include a variable aperture system, Siri AI integration within the Camera app, and the ability to switch between 24MP and 48MP photo modes. Here is how these new iPhone 18 Pro camera settings work and how you can use them.

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Key Highlights Here is a detailed overview of the camera settings for the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro offers new camera upgrades, including a variable aperture switch, AI integration, and a 24MP switch from 12MP to 48MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro is already on sale in India starting at Rs 1,64,900, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Camera Settings: Features You Should Know

The iPhone 18 Pro’s camera gets a new addition with rear hardware upgrades, including a variable aperture, and Apple has added new features to the native Apple Camera app in the iOS 27 update for the iPhone 18 Pro 5 G.

1. Variable Aperture Switch

Apple iPhone 18 Pro models use a 48MP main fusion camera sensor with 6 blades covering the rear main sensor. According to confirmation, the iPhone 18 Pro models support 4 aperture settings that you can toggle manually in the Camera app. You can switch between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8, and ƒ/4.0.

Also Read: Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

2. Use of Siri AI with Camera App

Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s Camera app also gets a dedicated “Siri AI” integration that acts more like an assistant within the app.