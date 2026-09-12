Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

Apple and Samsung have landed a three-year contract for Samsung Display Co., Ltd. to supply displays for the recently launched Apple iPhone Duo foldable, Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone. Reports claim the inner folding screen will cost $250, or around Rs 24,000 in India. Reports also suggest Apple is using Samsung’s latest M16 OLED display material for the iPhone Duo’s inner display.
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Key Highlights
Apple and Samsung reportedly signed a deal to supply iPhone Duo displays for the next three years, at $250 per panel.
Apple will reportedly use Samsung’s M16 OLED panel, offering best-in-class brightness, battery efficiency, and durability, per Apple’s standards.
This doesn’t confirm whether repairing or replacing the iPhone Duo’s inner display after purchase will cost the same, since handling and shipping costs will add to the total.
Apple Signs Samsung Deal for iPhone Duo Displays at $250 Per Panel – Everything We Know So Far
Leaks also suggest this price tag applies only to the folding panel on the inside of the phone; the outer display is not included and will be charged separately.
This makes the inner display the most expensive component of the entire iPhone Duo foldable.
Samsung made the display with advanced technology and multiple layers to improve durability, while also allowing the front selfie camera to be hidden inside.
Samsung Display is also among the leading suppliers of smartphone and TV panels, and its display division addressed Apple’s concerns about reliability. Samsung’s latest M16 OLED materials are being used for the iPhone Duo.
Samsung M16 OLED wins the contract because of its higher brightness and power efficiency, as well as Apple’s durability standards.
While Apple has been exploring the folding phone market, where manufacturers like LG and BOE are competing, LG has not yet entered foldable display manufacturing. Still, China-based BOE is currently supplying foldable display materials to most folding phone makers, including Huawei.
Concerned about reliability and durability, Apple chose Samsung, and this is not the first time the two have signed deals, as Samsung has previously supplied displays for Apple products, including iPhones and iPads, including the current iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.
However, this is a joint deal with Samsung and LG, and the display cost is reportedly $70 per panel for the latest iPhone 18 models.
Samsung and Apple’s deal of over $250 per panel for the iPhone Duo does not confirm repairability, as shipping and handling fees would increase the overall price if you want to repair the iPhone Duo’s inner display.
The Apple iPhone Duo is Apple’s current most expensive flagship foldable iPhone, powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, with dual rear cameras and two selfie shooters, one on the inner display and one on the outer display. It launched at Rs 2,99,900 for the base model.
Samsung has not yet confirmed which unit of its display division will manufacture the iPhone Duo’s folding screen.
Image Creidts: Gabriel M, jetdaizu
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FAQs
What is the Apple-Samsung iPhone Duo display deal?
Apple and Samsung reportedly signed a three-year contract for Samsung Display to supply folding displays for Apple's iPhone Duo foldable.
How much does the iPhone Duo’s inner display cost?
The iPhone Duo’s inner folding display reportedly costs about $250 per panel, roughly Rs 24,000.
Which OLED material is used for the iPhone Duo display?
Reports suggest Samsung is using its latest M16 OLED display material for the iPhone Duo’s inner folding screen.
Why did Apple choose Samsung’s M16 OLED material?
Samsung’s M16 OLED material is preferred for its higher brightness, better power efficiency, and improved durability, which align with Apple's foldable display requirements.
Will the iPhone Duo display be expensive to repair?
The reported $250 panel cost does not represent the final repair price. Additional costs like labour, shipping, and handling could make an inner-display replacement much more expensive.