Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

Apple and Samsung have landed a three-year contract for Samsung Display Co., Ltd. to supply displays for the recently launched Apple iPhone Duo foldable, Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone. Reports claim the inner folding screen will cost $250, or around Rs 24,000 in India. Reports also suggest Apple is using Samsung’s latest M16 OLED display material for the iPhone Duo’s inner display.

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Key Highlights Apple and Samsung reportedly signed a deal to supply iPhone Duo displays for the next three years, at $250 per panel.

Apple will reportedly use Samsung’s M16 OLED panel, offering best-in-class brightness, battery efficiency, and durability, per Apple’s standards.

This doesn’t confirm whether repairing or replacing the iPhone Duo’s inner display after purchase will cost the same, since handling and shipping costs will add to the total.

Apple Signs Samsung Deal for iPhone Duo Displays at $250 Per Panel – Everything We Know So Far

Leaks also suggest this price tag applies only to the folding panel on the inside of the phone; the outer display is not included and will be charged separately.

This makes the inner display the most expensive component of the entire iPhone Duo foldable.

Samsung made the display with advanced technology and multiple layers to improve durability, while also allowing the front selfie camera to be hidden inside.

Samsung Display is also among the leading suppliers of smartphone and TV panels, and its display division addressed Apple’s concerns about reliability. Samsung’s latest M16 OLED materials are being used for the iPhone Duo.

Samsung M16 OLED wins the contract because of its higher brightness and power efficiency, as well as Apple’s durability standards.