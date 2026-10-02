Deepinder Goyal has highlighted a wearable technology from Temple that continuously measures blood flow to the brain. The company says its research team has created and tested a way to get a measurement that is hard to get continuously right now.

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Key Highlights Temple showcases wearable brain blood-flow technology.

Research team includes scientists from IISc and IIT Bombay.

Device aims to measure cerebral blood flow continuously.

Temple Develops Wearable Measuring Brain Blood Flow

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Temple and Zomato, has introduced the team behind Brain Flow, a technology designed to measure blood flow to the brain continuously. Goyal shared details on X, highlighting the scientists who created and tested the system.

According to Goyal, the team includes Dr Divya Gulati and Dr Sanchit Gupta from IISc, Dr Yukti Chopra from SISSA Trieste, and Nitish Kumar from IIT Bombay. He said the team led, built and tested what he called the continuous wearable measurement of blood flow to the brain.

Brain blood flow is a physiological sign because the brain needs a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients. However, measuring brain blood flow continuously outside medical or research settings is difficult.

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Temple’s method is meant to make this measurement possible with a device. The technology is designed to wrap around the temple area of the head and capture details about brain blood flow beyond what regular fitness wearables track.

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Goyal said the technology might help researchers learn how brain blood flow changes with things like age, sleep, the immune system, hormones, and recovery. These statements talk about research areas, not proven medical uses.