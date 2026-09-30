OpenAI has introduced Dots, a type of AI agent that runs continuously and works across different apps. These agents are designed to handle tasks with user help. The move brings ChatGPT deeper into the AI space, putting it head-to-head with similar tools like Meta Muse.

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Key Highlights OpenAI has introduced its new Dots AI agents.

Dots can work across more than 4,000 apps.

The agents are designed to handle tasks continuously.

OpenAI Launches Dots AI Agents Across Apps

OpenAI has launched Dots, a kind of AI agent that works continuously for users. These agents go beyond chat-based responses and start doing real work on the user’s behalf. The announcement came during OpenAI’s event, where the company revealed that Dots can manage multi-step tasks across various apps and services. They don’t just wait for commands. They keep working toward a goal until it’s complete without needing input.

Dots can connect to over 4,000 applications, including tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams. They run on cloud computers. So they can work in the background, manage projects, and take action without interrupting the user. Thingsakes them powerful helpers forcontent creation, development, research, or creating content.

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Users can give a Dot an instruction and let it handle the rest. It can follow steps, handle details, and even adapt as needed. Safety is built in. Users can set rules and permissions to control what a Dot can do. OpenAI also added an auto-review feature. This checks what the agent is doing against set guidelines, helping to keep things safe and on track.

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Dots remember context. That means they can pick up where they left off without the user having to explain it again. This makes them efficient and reliable over time.