AI Traffic May Strain India’s Telecom Networks

AI Surge Threatens India’s Telecom Networks as Demand Explodes
Growing AI adoption could reshape India’s mobile data traffic, increasing the need for better uplink capacity and network optimisation while raising questions about telecom operators’ ability to monetise infrastructure investments.
Artificial intelligence is creating new demands on India’s digital infrastructure. Telecom networks have traditionally handled more downloads than uploads. AI applications could change that balance as users share images, videos and voice clips with cloud-based models.
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Key Highlights
India’s daily multimodal AI usage is projected to reach 43% by 2030, according to research cited in the report.
Telecom operators may need better uplink capacity, fibre backhaul and network optimisation.
Rising data usage is outpacing data revenue growth, creating a monetisation challenge.
Multimodal AI allows users to interact with AI systems through different formats, including text, images, audio, and video. As these applications become more common, telecom networks may need to handle more varied traffic patterns and deliver faster responses.
Unlike video streaming, where buffering can sometimes compensate for delays, interactive AI applications depend on responsive exchanges between users and cloud-based systems.
Short upload bursts can also increase demand on radio scheduling and add network latency.
Why India’s 5G Networks May Need Optimization
India’s existing 4G and 5G networks can support AI traffic for now, as these applications still account for a relatively small share of overall network usage.
However, rising adoption could require targeted upgrades rather than uniform expansion across the country.
Network experts cited in the report highlighted several priorities, including improved uplink capacity, additional radio resources, better spectrum utilization, and stronger fiber backhaul.
Operators may also need to add network sites in locations where demand warrants it.
The transition to 5G Standalone (5G SA) and eventually 5G-Advanced could help operators support applications that need lower latency and more reliable uplink performance.
Reliance Jio has deployed a 5G SA network, while Bharti Airtel has been transitioning towards the architecture.
However, the benefits of newer radio technology may be limited if the underlying network still relies on a 4G core or has insufficient backhaul capacity.
Fiber connectivity to mobile towers will therefore remain important as operators increase radio capacity and prepare for more demanding applications.
Monetization Remains a Challenge for Telcos
Upgrading networks requires substantial investment, but higher data consumption does not automatically translate into proportional revenue growth.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) figures for FY2026 cited in the report show that wireless data usage rose 24.74%, while data revenue grew 11.53%. Average industry revenue realization per gigabyte fell from Rs8.97 to Rs8.02.
This gap highlights the commercial challenge Indian telecom operators face.
They must prepare their networks for increasingly sophisticated digital services while operating in a price-sensitive market where raising data tariffs may not be straightforward.
Potential opportunities include premium connectivity, enterprise networking, partnerships with AI and cloud companies, and services that offer differentiated performance.
For consumers, better network optimization could eventually mean more responsive AI experiences on mobile devices.
For operators, however, the next phase of investment will depend on balancing network readiness with a sustainable business model.