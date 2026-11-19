Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), has introduced WhatsApp Business Solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large businesses, expanding its business communication portfolio with WhatsApp-based customer engagement services. The offering is designed to help businesses automate and personalise customer interactions on a platform widely used by consumers. While MSMEs can onboard digitally in under 15 minutes through the Vi website, large enterprises will have access to integrated solutions combining WhatsApp with the company’s existing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) offerings.

Vi Business Expands WhatsApp-Based Customer Engagement Portfolio

Highlighting the growing role of WhatsApp in everyday communication and business interactions, Vi Business said, “Over the years, WhatsApp has emerged as the most widely used messaging platform in India. It is the simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance – all without leaving the app. With consumers today using WhatsApp as the preferred mode of communication, businesses too have moved to the platform to engage with their customers.”

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“From partner coordination and onboarding timelines to cost planning, template approvals and consistent customer experience across teams – businesses handle a lot every day, and they’re increasingly looking to WhatsApp to help,” the company said in an official release dated November 19, 2026.

Responding to this need, Vi Business said it had introduced WhatsApp Business Solutions to help businesses of all sizes automate, personalise and scale customer conversations on a channel their customers already prefer.