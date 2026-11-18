India’s Do Not Disturb registry remains underused, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s latest quarterly spam report. Registered DND preferences stood at 224.49 million, or about 22.45 crore, on September 30, 2026, equivalent to 16.64% of the reported telecom subscriber base.

The denominator is 1.349 billion telecom subscriptions, not a count of individual Indians. The regulator labels the numerator as registered preferences, so the figures should not be interpreted as unique people.

Released on November 13, the report covers July to September 2026. During the quarter, checks against registered DND preferences blocked about 1.70 billion promotional calls and 11.09 billion promotional SMS.

DND Blocking and Spam Labels Are Different

Separately, operators’ AI systems flagged 18.28 billion incoming calls and 1.62 billion incoming SMS as suspected spam. Those figures describe warnings, not communications blocked through DND.

The distinction matters: registering promotional preferences and seeing a suspected spam label are different safeguards. Neither should be treated as a guarantee that every unwanted call will disappear.

How Users Can Register Their Preferences

TRAI lists several registration routes, including calling or sending an SMS to 1909, using an approved mobile application, or accessing a web portal with OTP authentication.

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For users who prefer not to install another app, calling 1909 provides a way to follow the available voice prompts. Those using a digital interface can review the choices presented before submitting their preferences.

DND is not limited to a single blanket setting. TRAI’s preference framework allows choices covering communication categories, delivery modes, time bands and days of the week, including holidays.