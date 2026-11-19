Sony is reportedly developing its next major upgrade for its PlayStation Console, the PS6. Its strong competitor, Microsoft, is also reportedly working on a new gaming console. While the name is unknown, Microsoft has a secret project called “Project Helix Hybrid”. Both consoles from Sony and Microsoft are in pre-development stages. We have some inside details about both consoles. Here’s what Sony and Microsoft are working on for their future gaming consoles.

Key Highlights Sony is reportedly developing its next gaming console, PlayStation 6.

The Sony PlayStation 6 will focus more on power, being power-efficient and affordable.

Xbox is reportedly working on a secretive gaming console called “Project Helix Hybrid”, which will be power-packed.

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Sony Is Working On PlayStation 6— To Focus on the Most Efficient Console.

While Sony has been known for its power-packed gaming consoles, the PlayStation 6 may focus on delivering a more efficient console without compromising on power. They aim to keep prices affordable, making it a great choice for entry-level gamers.

The Sony PlayStation 5 launched at $499. Due to a memory chipset shortage, the starting price increased to $599. In India, the price rose from Rs 49,990 to Rs 69,990. PlayStation 6 is speculated to cost $899.99.

This price hike over the previous model is expected to reflect new hardware and inflation at launch.

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PS 6 is said to come with 4K resolution support, 120 FPS support, and Path tracing technology.