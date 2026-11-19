Highlights
- Sony is working on a new gaming console called the PlayStation 6 that will focus more on affordable pricing
- Xbox is working on a new power-packed gaming console. While the name remains unconfirmed, leaks suggest Microsoft is developing this console under the project name “Project Helix Hybrid”
- Sony PlayStation 6 will reportedly be priced at $899.99, while Microsoft’s Project Helix Hybrid gaming console is speculated to cost $1199.99.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Sony is reportedly developing its next major upgrade for its PlayStation Console, the PS6. Its strong competitor, Microsoft, is also reportedly working on a new gaming console. While the name is unknown, Microsoft has a secret project called “Project Helix Hybrid”. Both consoles from Sony and Microsoft are in pre-development stages. We have some inside details about both consoles. Here’s what Sony and Microsoft are working on for their future gaming consoles.
Key Highlights
- Sony is reportedly developing its next gaming console, PlayStation 6.
- The Sony PlayStation 6 will focus more on power, being power-efficient and affordable.
- Xbox is reportedly working on a secretive gaming console called “Project Helix Hybrid”, which will be power-packed.
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Sony Is Working On PlayStation 6— To Focus on the Most Efficient Console.
While Sony has been known for its power-packed gaming consoles, the PlayStation 6 may focus on delivering a more efficient console without compromising on power. They aim to keep prices affordable, making it a great choice for entry-level gamers.
The Sony PlayStation 5 launched at $499. Due to a memory chipset shortage, the starting price increased to $599. In India, the price rose from Rs 49,990 to Rs 69,990. PlayStation 6 is speculated to cost $899.99.
This price hike over the previous model is expected to reflect new hardware and inflation at launch.
PS 6 is said to come with 4K resolution support, 120 FPS support, and Path tracing technology.