Temple by Deepinder Goyal, a new health wearable device, launched with pre-orders starting at Rs 85,000. The launch sparked much talk, with many calling it an exceptional creation while others complained about its price. Recently, a Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast named Krishna Veera Vanamali Y caught Deepinder Goyal’s attention.

Key Highlights Deepinder Goyal’s Temple device tech behind a microphone-free voice experience, built by a Bengaluru-based techie.

A Bengaluru-based techie demonstrated Temple’s tech using his laptop, motion sensors, and an accelerometer.

The experiment failed with the motion sensor, but succeeded with the accelerometer, capturing the voice.

He tried to recreate a technology used in Temple using only his laptop, without having the Temple device in hand. This experiment impressed Deepinder Goyal, who offered Krishna a chance to try the Temple product himself. Here is how he did it.

Also Read: Temple by Deepinder Goyal Goes on Pre-Orders at Rs 85000

Rs 85,000 AI Wearable Meets a Regular Laptop: Bengaluru Man Pulls Off a Surprising Experiment

The curious Bengaluru techie’s experience with Temple’s technology caught the attention of Deepinder Goyal, who built his own wearable tech product called Temple, after leaving Ethernal Company, the parent company of Zomato.

While the technology couldn’t be replicated exactly, the Bengaluru techie shared a LinkedIn post saying he used his laptop to partially reverse-engineer Temple’s microphone-free voice-capture tech.

Vanamali’s curiosity focused on Temple’s unusual approach to voice detection: it claims that without a microphone, Temple uses vibrations produced when a person speaks, not the sound travelling through the air.

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This tech sparked Vanamali’s curiosity, so he tried to see whether his regular laptop—with motion sensors or an accelerometer, while keeping the microphone disabled—could achieve the same precision.