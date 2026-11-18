A recent report from research firm IDC showed an overall decline in smartphone sales, especially during the Diwali sales. This could be due to rising smartphone prices amid the memory chipset crisis. The report also reveals a sharp decline in chipset sales in the July-September quarter, with Apple reporting a 25% drop. Meanwhile, Samsung took an edge over Vivo to rank number 1 in smartphone sales in India after almost 30 months.

Key Highlights IDC reports an overall decline in smartphone shipments for the July-September 2026 quarter.

Samsung secures the top position in smartphone sales for the first time in almost 10 quarters, with Vivo in second.

The decline in smartphone shipments has repeatedly been due to the memory chip shortage.

Also Read: Xiaomi Could Raise Price of Smartphones in India by Rs 4,000

Samsung Tops Smartphone Sales Rankings Despite Global Chip and Memory Shortages

The global chipset shortage, driven by AI demand, has impacted smartphone pricing across entry-level, midrange, and top-end flagship phones. Smartphone makers like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus have announced major price hikes.

This price hike has completely changed smartphone buying dynamics in price-sensitive markets like India, where prices have a huge impact on sales.

Despite the slowdown in the smartphone market in India, Samsung seems to be slowly improving its shipments, now taking the top spot and leaving Vivo in second place after 10 consecutive quarters, or around 30 months.

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While Samsung takes the top spot, flagship smartphone makers like Apple take a hit, with smartphone sales declining 25% in the July-September quarter.