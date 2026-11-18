ACT Fibernet has introduced parental controls, additional security features and guest network management for its ACT SmartWiFi service. The additions allow customers to manage internet access across devices connected to their home Wi-Fi network.

Key Highlights ACT introduces an all-new Parental control feature for its customers.

The new Parental Controls feature adds security and is available for free for the first three months.

Customers can block up to 512 website URLs, restrict access to selected applications, and control screen time.

The company says the features will be free for the first three months and cost Rs 79 per month thereafter. This is the price for the features, not a broadband connection priced at Rs 79. ACT’s announcement does not specify whether taxes are included.

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Website Blocking and Device Controls

Customers can block up to 512 website URLs and restrict selected applications. The service also supports content-category restrictions covering areas such as adult content, gaming, streaming and messaging.

Screen-time controls let households suspend internet access on individual devices during selected periods. Parents can use these tools to manage access during study time or other parts of the day without switching off connectivity for everyone at home.

The additions also include phishing and malware detection. ACT positions the package as a way to manage household connectivity and security through a shared set of controls.

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