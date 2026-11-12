ACT is Upgrading Broadband Customers to Higher Speed Plans for Free

ACT Fibernet is upgrading its broadband customers in India to higher speed plans, and that too for no cost at all. The offer is only for the existing customers though. The Bengaluru based internet company will allow users to get faster upload and download speeds in the country. To get the offer, users just need to go to the ACT Mobile app. This app is available for both the Android and iOS users. Here’s what the offer is all about.

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ACT Fiber Diwali Offer

ACT Fibernet is upgrading the people who are on broadband plans with less than 100 Mbps speed to 100 Mbps plan. The speed is upgraded, we are not sure if the company is also offering additional OTT (0ver-the-top) benefits as well to the customers. The customer will not be charged anything extra for this. This is also the Diwali offer from the comapny.

Meanwhile, customers who are on plans between 100 Mbps to 299 Mbps will be upgraded to the 300 Mbps plan. Lastly, the 300 Mbps to 499 Mbps plan users will be upgraded to the 500 Mbps plan. This is a particularly great offer for the customers. They do not need to pay anything. Just to claim the offer, the customer will have to go to the mobile app of the internet service provider (ISP).

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Note that ACT Fibernet has different plans in different cities. There is no uniformity like Jio and Airtel customers get with their fiber or AirFiber connection. Alternatively, if you just want to upgrade to a higher speed plan with more benefits, you can do that as well from the ACT Fibernet mobile app. If you can’t figure out the mobile app, just give a call to their customer care team, that will be able to handle your requests. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.