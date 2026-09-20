Bharti Airtel’s homegrown cloud platform has signed up around 40 customers within a year, according to a PTI report citing sources. Manufacturing companies reportedly account for nearly 25 percent of the platform’s customer base, indicating growing adoption of cloud infrastructure across India’s industrial sector.

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Key Highlights Airtel officially disclosed 33 cloud customers during its Q1 FY27 earnings call.

The latest reported figure suggests approximately seven subsequent customer additions.

Airtel Cloud was launched by Xtelify as a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform.

Manufacturing demand is being driven by connected machinery, automation, industrial sensors and AI analytics.

Airtel is seeing traction for disaster recovery, backup, storage and video-surveillance services.

Larger sovereign-cloud opportunities are expected from regulated industries and public-sector organisations.

Airtel has not officially confirmed PTI’s latest customer count or sector-wise breakdown.

Manufacturers such as VE Commercial Vehicles are among the companies using Airtel Cloud, according to sources aware of the developments. However, an email sent by PTI to Airtel seeking comments did not receive a response. The latest customer count and manufacturing share have therefore not been officially confirmed by the company.

Airtel Cloud customer base reaches around 40

Airtel Cloud was launched in August 2025 by Airtel’s digital subsidiary, Xtelify. It is positioned as a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform developed for Indian enterprises.

During Bharti Airtel’s Q1 FY27 earnings call, Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal said Airtel Cloud had added 11 customers during the quarter, taking its total customer count to 33. The latest reported figure of around 40 suggests that the platform may have added approximately seven customers since Airtel’s previous official disclosure.