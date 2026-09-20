Airtel Cloud Adds More Enterprise Customers as Manufacturing Demand Grows
Airtel Cloud has reportedly secured around 40 customers within a year of its launch, with manufacturing companies accounting for nearly a quarter of its clientele. The platform is seeing demand for sovereign cloud services as enterprises look for greater control over their data and critical workloads.
Bharti Airtel’s homegrown cloud platform has signed up around 40 customers within a year, according to a PTI report citing sources. Manufacturing companies reportedly account for nearly 25 percent of the platform’s customer base, indicating growing adoption of cloud infrastructure across India’s industrial sector.
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Key Highlights
Airtel officially disclosed 33 cloud customers during its Q1 FY27 earnings call.
The latest reported figure suggests approximately seven subsequent customer additions.
Airtel Cloud was launched by Xtelify as a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform.
Manufacturing demand is being driven by connected machinery, automation, industrial sensors and AI analytics.
Airtel is seeing traction for disaster recovery, backup, storage and video-surveillance services.
Larger sovereign-cloud opportunities are expected from regulated industries and public-sector organisations.
Airtel has not officially confirmed PTI’s latest customer count or sector-wise breakdown.
Manufacturers such as VE Commercial Vehicles are among the companies using Airtel Cloud, according to sources aware of the developments. However, an email sent by PTI to Airtel seeking comments did not receive a response. The latest customer count and manufacturing share have therefore not been officially confirmed by the company.
Airtel Cloud customer base reaches around 40
Airtel Cloud was launched in August 2025 by Airtel’s digital subsidiary, Xtelify. It is positioned as a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform developed for Indian enterprises.
During Bharti Airtel’s Q1 FY27 earnings call, Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal said Airtel Cloud had added 11 customers during the quarter, taking its total customer count to 33. The latest reported figure of around 40 suggests that the platform may have added approximately seven customers since Airtel’s previous official disclosure.
Airtel Cloud was originally developed for Airtel’s own large-scale digital operations. According to the PTI report, the platform was built to handle 1.4 billion transactions per minute. Its India-hosted offering provides cloud infrastructure, connectivity and GenAI-based provisioning, enabling enterprises to scale critical and regulated workloads while maintaining control over their data.
Manufacturing is emerging as an important market for Airtel Cloud as factories increasingly deploy connected machines, industrial sensors, automated production lines and AI-driven analytics. These technologies generate large volumes of operational and production data that require computing and storage infrastructure.
Cloud platforms can help manufacturers integrate legacy systems, production applications, warehouses and supply-chain platforms. They can also provide the computing capacity required for automation, analytics and artificial intelligence.
The growing digitisation of factories has also increased the focus on where industrial data is stored and who controls it, particularly when the information involves sensitive intellectual property or proprietary manufacturing processes.
Based on the reported customer base, a 25 percent manufacturing share would represent approximately 10 customers. This is only an indicative calculation because Airtel has not disclosed an exact sector-wise customer breakdown.
Demand for backup, storage and disaster recovery
Airtel Cloud offers automated backup, data replication and disaster-recovery capabilities. Its integrated connectivity can provide secure links between factories, offices, cloud environments and disaster-recovery sites through Airtel’s network.
During the Q1 earnings call, Vittal said Airtel was witnessing traction for cloud propositions that enterprises could purchase and deploy relatively easily. These include disaster recovery, backup-as-a-service, storage-as-a-service and video surveillance-as-a-service.
Larger opportunities are emerging around sovereign cloud requirements involving more sensitive workloads, especially in regulated sectors and public-sector organisations. Vittal said these areas require considerable certification work.
A sovereign cloud is designed to keep data and critical infrastructure under domestic control. This can allow manufacturers and other enterprises to scale AI and digital applications while addressing security, governance and compliance requirements.
The company expects these opportunities to become an important part of its future growth. The latest reported increase from the officially disclosed 33 customers to around 40 indicates continued adoption of Airtel Cloud. Manufacturing has emerged as an important early segment, while Airtel is also targeting larger sovereign cloud opportunities across regulated industries and public-sector organisations.
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FAQs
How many customers does Airtel Cloud have?
Airtel Cloud has reportedly secured around 40 customers within a year of its launch. Airtel has not officially confirmed this latest figure.
How many Airtel Cloud customers are manufacturing companies?
Manufacturing companies reportedly account for nearly 25% of Airtel Cloud’s customer base. This would represent approximately 10 customers, based on the reported total of around 40.
Which manufacturing companies use Airtel Cloud?
VE Commercial Vehicles is reportedly among the manufacturing companies using Airtel Cloud, according to sources cited by PTI.
What services does Airtel Cloud provide?
Airtel Cloud offers infrastructure, connectivity, automated backup, data replication, disaster recovery, storage and video-surveillance services for enterprises.
What is a sovereign cloud?
A sovereign cloud keeps data and critical cloud infrastructure under domestic operational and legal control, helping enterprises address data-residency, security, governance and compliance requirements.