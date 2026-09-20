Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 279 prepaid plan in its offerings. This prepaid plan is for people who want data and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with Netflix Basic benefit. This is one of the biggest OTT benefits you will get at this price range. Netflix is the top OTT platform in the world. In India, Netflix Basic is priced at Rs 199 per month. But this is not all that this plan bundles. There are other OTT benefits as well. Let us take a look at the complete details below.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan comes with 30GB of data, and it has a validity of one month. Note that this is a data voucher. Thus, you will not be able to use it if you do not have a service validity bundled plan. The Rs 279 plan offers Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, and SonyLIV + 18 more OTT benefits as part of the Xstream Play subscription.

Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid plan is one of the most competitive OTT benefits bundled data voucher bundled with the plan. This is a data voucher with which users will get plenty of data and OTT benefits.

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If you have a slightly lower budget, then you can go for the Rs 200 plan. This plan does not bundle Netflix Basic, but it does bundle a major OTT benefit for the users. The Rs 200 plan comes with 30GB of data as well. This plan has a standalone validity of 28 days. The OTT benefits bundled with the plan are Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days, ZEE5 Premium, and SonyLIV + 18 OTTs as part of the Airtel Xstream Play subscription.