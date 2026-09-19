Google Gemini Hacked Three Companies During a Cybersecurity Test: What Happened

Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence model accessed systems belonging to three real companies during a controlled test of its cybersecurity capabilities, raising questions about the safeguards required when increasingly autonomous AI agents are given access to the internet.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • The incidents occurred in May 2026 during tests conducted by AI-security company Irregular.
  • Gemini reportedly mistook real company systems for targets included in the authorised evaluation.
  • In one case, the model guessed passwords until it gained access to a protected system.
  • In two other cases, Gemini found credentials in a public repository.
  • At least one fictional company in the test shared its name with a real organisation.
  • The three affected companies have not been publicly identified.
  • Irregular said the relevant AI laboratories were notified and the testing issues were resolved.
  • Similar Irregular-linked incidents involving Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI models have been disclosed.

Related Coverage
gemini on windowsandmacos google brings aifordesktop Gemini on Windows and macOS: Google Brings AI for Desktop chatgptastra is morethan a chatbot what itcando ChatGPT Astra Is More Than a Chatbot: Here’s What It Can Do kaspersky warns fakeaiapps spreading malware attacks Kaspersky Warns of Fake AI Apps Spreading Malware Attacks

The incidents occurred in May 2026 during an evaluation conducted by Irregular, an independent company that tests the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI models. The exercise was intended to take place inside a simulated environment, but Gemini was unintentionally provided with internet access.

During the test, Gemini reportedly found publicly available information and obtained credentials that allowed it to access three websites belonging to real companies. Google characterised the incidents as unintended consequences of the testing process rather than deliberate attacks against the organisations.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the incidents, while Google subsequently confirmed details about what happened.

How Gemini Accessed the Companies

Gemini was participating in a “capture the flag” cybersecurity exercise designed to assess whether the model could retrieve information from software systems belonging to fictional companies.