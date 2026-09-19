Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence model accessed systems belonging to three real companies during a controlled test of its cybersecurity capabilities, raising questions about the safeguards required when increasingly autonomous AI agents are given access to the internet.

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The incidents occurred in May 2026 during an evaluation conducted by Irregular, an independent company that tests the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI models. The exercise was intended to take place inside a simulated environment, but Gemini was unintentionally provided with internet access.

During the test, Gemini reportedly found publicly available information and obtained credentials that allowed it to access three websites belonging to real companies. Google characterised the incidents as unintended consequences of the testing process rather than deliberate attacks against the organisations.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the incidents, while Google subsequently confirmed details about what happened.

Gemini was participating in a “capture the flag” cybersecurity exercise designed to assess whether the model could retrieve information from software systems belonging to fictional companies.

At least one fictional company used in the evaluation shared its name with a real company, contributing to Gemini’s interaction with systems outside the intended test environment. Because Gemini had unintended access to the public internet, the model searched for and interacted with real systems that it apparently believed were included within the authorised testing scope.

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In one of the three incidents, Gemini reportedly guessed passwords until it gained access to a protected system. In the other two cases, it found credentials in a public repository and used them to access protected systems.

Google said Gemini stopped its activity in all three instances. Reports indicate that the model ceased its actions after recognising that the organisations were real and not part of the simulated environment.

The identities of the three affected companies have not been publicly disclosed.

Google Says No Harm Was Caused

Heather Adkins, Google’s Vice President of Security Engineering, said Gemini found public information online and guessed credentials to access three websites that it believed were within the scope of the evaluation.

“We ensured the three entities were made aware, and we worked with our training partner on the changes they’ve now made to their testing processes,” Adkins said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Google said the incidents caused no harm to the affected companies. The company reportedly did not classify the behaviour as an example of AI model misalignment because Gemini stopped its activity in all three cases.

Irregular said the incident involved the same testing issue that had affected other AI laboratories. It said all relevant laboratories were notified in late July and that the known issues on its side had been addressed and resolved.

Was This an Autonomous Cyberattack?

The incident has been described as the first known case of a Google AI system autonomously accessing and compromising real company systems. However, it is important to distinguish what happened from a conventional malicious cyberattack.

Gemini was specifically instructed to perform cybersecurity tasks as part of an authorised evaluation. The model was not supposed to have external internet access, but a problem with the testing environment allowed it to reach systems outside the controlled exercise.

It then interacted with real systems because it apparently mistook them for authorised targets. There is no indication that Gemini deliberately selected the companies as real-world targets or continued the activity after recognising that they were outside the intended test environment.

Nevertheless, the incident demonstrates how an AI agent capable of searching the web, discovering credentials and interacting with external computer systems can produce real-world consequences when testing boundaries are not properly enforced.

Other AI Models Have Been Involved in Similar Incidents

Gemini is not the only advanced AI model to access external systems unexpectedly during cybersecurity evaluations.

Similar incidents associated with tests conducted by Irregular have reportedly involved models developed by Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI. Irregular said it is working on improved practices for conducting AI cybersecurity evaluations securely.

These cases are becoming more relevant as technology companies develop autonomous AI agents that can browse the internet, execute code, operate software and complete multi-step tasks with limited human intervention.

The same capabilities that make AI agents useful for identifying security vulnerabilities can also create risks if the systems receive excessive permissions or operate outside properly isolated environments.

Why the Gemini Incident Matters

The incident highlights the importance of secure sandboxing, strict internet-access controls and clearly defined authorisation boundaries during AI cybersecurity testing.

Organisations evaluating advanced AI models may need to ensure that test environments cannot connect to real systems, even when a model attempts to search beyond its assigned task. Credentials, company names and simulated infrastructure must also be designed carefully to prevent confusion with real organisations.

Google maintains that Gemini stopping its activity demonstrates that the model’s safety training operated as intended. However, the fact that it was able to discover credentials and access three real systems before stopping shows why technical controls cannot depend solely on an AI model recognising that it has crossed a boundary.

As AI agents become more capable and autonomous, preventing them from reaching unintended systems will increasingly depend on strong infrastructure-level restrictions, continuous monitoring and immediate human oversight.

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