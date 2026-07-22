OpenAI has acknowledged that two of its experimental AI models were involved in the recent security breach reported by Hugging Face, the world’s largest platform for AI development.

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Key Highlights OpenAI shared a statement saying the recent Hugging Face cyberattack was unintentionally carried out by its two experimental AI models.

OpenAI was reportedly working on two cybersecurity AI models in a closed environment called the Sandbox. They were evaluated under the ExploitGym benchmark.

The AI models were able to find loopholes, escalate privileges in the restricted environment, and breach the Hugging Face infrastructure.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI Confirms Its Experimental Cybersecurity AI Model Exploited Hugging Face During Internal Evaluation

Earlier this week, Hugging Face reported a cyber attack on its infrastructure by two unidentified attackers. After investigation and OpenAI’s statement, it was confirmed that the attackers were actually two new AI models.

According to OpenAI’s statement, the two experimental models were still in testing when they discovered loopholes, broke free from their test environment, accessed the internet, and then gained unauthorized entry into Hugging Face’s system to retrieve information.

OpenAI clarified that the incident was unintentional and is now assessing how capable its AI models are at handling cybersecurity tasks.

OpenAI and Hugging Face are joining forces to investigate the incident and plan new safety measures to prevent similar AI-driven cyberattacks.

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What was OpenAI Testing?

Sam Altman’s OpenAI is reportedly developing and testing new AI models to assist cybersecurity professionals.

The new AI models are being trained for: