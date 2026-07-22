Highlights
- Sam Altman’s OpenAI admits responsibility for the recent Hugging Face cyberattack.
- According to the release, Hugging Face reported a cyberattack on its infrastructure earlier this week by two unknown attackers. Later evaluation confirmed that the attack was carried out by two experimental AI models developed by OpenAI.
- OpenAI and Hugging Face have partnered to check vulnerabilities and strengthen their infrastructure to avoid such attacks in the future.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OpenAI has acknowledged that two of its experimental AI models were involved in the recent security breach reported by Hugging Face, the world’s largest platform for AI development.
Key Highlights
- OpenAI shared a statement saying the recent Hugging Face cyberattack was unintentionally carried out by its two experimental AI models.
- OpenAI was reportedly working on two cybersecurity AI models in a closed environment called the Sandbox. They were evaluated under the ExploitGym benchmark.
- The AI models were able to find loopholes, escalate privileges in the restricted environment, and breach the Hugging Face infrastructure.
Sam Altman’s OpenAI Confirms Its Experimental Cybersecurity AI Model Exploited Hugging Face During Internal Evaluation
Earlier this week, Hugging Face reported a cyber attack on its infrastructure by two unidentified attackers. After investigation and OpenAI’s statement, it was confirmed that the attackers were actually two new AI models.
According to OpenAI’s statement, the two experimental models were still in testing when they discovered loopholes, broke free from their test environment, accessed the internet, and then gained unauthorized entry into Hugging Face’s system to retrieve information.
OpenAI clarified that the incident was unintentional and is now assessing how capable its AI models are at handling cybersecurity tasks.
OpenAI and Hugging Face are joining forces to investigate the incident and plan new safety measures to prevent similar AI-driven cyberattacks.
Also Read: OpenAI Launches GPT-Live for Real-Time Conversations
What was OpenAI Testing?
Sam Altman’s OpenAI is reportedly developing and testing new AI models to assist cybersecurity professionals.
The new AI models are being trained for:
- Discover software vulnerabilities.
- Audit code for security flaws.