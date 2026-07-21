Xiaomi 18 Series Could Skip the Ultra Model, Leaks Suggest

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship for the year, the Xiaomi 18 series, in China in September. Ahead of the launch, we have fresh leaks about what the new Xiaomi 18 series will feature. Here is what we know so far.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 18 series leaks appeared online, hinting that the Xiaomi 18 Ultra may be skipped this year.

The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be powered by the latest TSMC 2nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

The Xiaomi 18 series will launch in China in September this year. The India launch is scheduled for December this year.

Also Read: Xiaomi 17T launched in India – Best Flagship Under Rs 60K?

Xiaomi 18 Series Leak Reveals Possible End of the Ultra Model

The leaks reveal that this year Xiaomi will launch only three models and skip the Ultra variant.

The entire phone lineup will include the standard Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. This naming resembles the iPhone 18 models set to launch in September.

After the China launch in September, reports claim the flagship models will reach India by December. The official Xiaomi 18 series launch in India is about four months away.

Also Read: Xiaomi Power Bank 5i with 20000mAh Capacity India Launch Date Confirmed

Fans React to Xiaomi Reportedly Skipping the 18 Ultra

Following leaks that the Xiaomi 18 Ultra is skipped this year, many fans shared memes online.

Some suggest this could be Xiaomi’s strategy to compete with iPhone 18 models by replacing the Ultra with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max to rival the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports also claim the 18 Pro Max model will sell in moderate numbers.