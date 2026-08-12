Realme 16x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched the Realme 16x 5G in India. This phone will bring users the experience of 144Hz refresh rate. Users interested in purchasing the Realme 16x 5G can get it from Flipkart and the official website of Realme India. It has launched in multiple memory variants, the details of which have been shared below. The device pairs a large battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chip for the users. It will be available in two colours. Let us take a look at the complete details of the Realme 16x 5G which just launched in India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Realme 16x 5G Price in India

Realme 16x 5G has launched in India in multiple memory varaints including 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 25,999, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB for Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. It is available in two colours including Endurance Brown and Glory White. The device will go on sale in India from August 13, 2026, at 12 PM IST. At the time of launch, users can get a Rs 2,000 flat discount or up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. This will bring down the starting price of the Realme 16x 5G to Rs 23,999 only. There is also no-cost EMI option available for the users.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Realme 16x 5G Specifications in India

Realme 16x 5G has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200nits of brightness. It runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50MP rear camera and for selfies and video calling there is an 8MP sensor at the front.