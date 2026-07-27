Realme P Series Drives Growth for the Brand in India

Realme, a Chinese tech brand, recently shared that the affordable P series has helped drive growth in the Indian market in the first half of 2026. The P series performed exceptionally well on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the brand confirmed. It has emerged as one of the fastest growing smartphone lineups in the country. Flipkart data showed that the Realme P series became the fastest-growing smartphone lineup on the platform in H1 2026. This also helped the brand take up the second position in terms of market share in H1 during the year.

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Realme Ranked Number 1 in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 Segment

Realme shared that in Flipkart, the brand ranked number one in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment. This was due to the P series being a hit in the country. But even in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 price segment, the brand has performed well and ranked in the top 3. In Q2 2026, Counterpoint Research said that the overall Indian smartphone market declined by 10%. However, Realme maintained a double digit market share of 10%.

Realme Exits China

In a related development to Realme, the brand recently announced its exit from China. Leaving its home country was a decision the brand made to focus on international markets such as India to improve efficiency. The reason was also to reduce internal competition between sisten brands including OnePlus and OPPO.

Realme phones will start getting ColorOS updates on their phones. This will start with Android 17. ColorOS will also be rolled out for the OnePlus devices with Android 17. At the same time, OnePlus has also exited international markets such as North America and Europe. This is again to improve profitability and focus for the brand. Realme is growing in India, and the brand will continue to focus on this market. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments around Realme and other tech brands globally.