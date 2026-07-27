Moto Pad 70 5G India Launch Soon: Date Confirmed

Motorola Pad 70 will launch soon in India. Motorola Pad 70 will be sold in India through Flipkart. This will be an Android tablet, which will also feature 5G support. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset and will also feature a 10000mAh+ battery. What’s more is that it will also come with Moto Pen bundled for the users. the launch date has been confirmed by the brand for the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details.

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Motorola Pad 70 5G India Launch Date

Motorola Pad 70 5G will launch in India on August 9, 2026. The landing page for the Moto Pad 70 5G has gone live on Flipkart. The teasers for the product has also gone live in India on Flipkart. This has confirmed some of the specifications for the Motorola Pad 70 5G in India.

The Moto Pad 70 5G has a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution, 800nits of brightness (high-brightness mode), and a 96% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Moto Pad 70 will feature Moto Pen bundled in the box. This pen will deliver 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and features like tilt detection and palm rejection. There will be several AI-based features such as Circle to Search, AI rewrite, AI Summary, and AI Continue writing. It will also come with Gemini integration.

The Moto Pad 70 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, and packs a 10200mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging. Moto Pad 70 will come with quad-speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The device will come pre-installed with Android 16 and will come with OS upgrades till Android 18 and security updates until 2030.