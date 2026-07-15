Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has launched a new 5G phone in the Indian market. It is the Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G which looks like a very powerful device. The Moto Edge 70 Max 5G has an immersive display as well. Users will get to see a powerful chipset in this device. It is built for performance, hence a vapour cooling chamber as well, and that too, a large one. There is a large battery too. The device has now launched in India, and will be available for users soon to purchase. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

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Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G will be available in two memory variants in India:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 54,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 59,999

There is a Rs 5,000 bank discount or Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the phone. The phone is available in three colours – Aqua Gray, Dark Shadow, and Ice Melt. You will get three years of OS updates, and up to five years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G has launched in India with a large display and features a Quad HD+ LTPO flat screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 7000nits of peak brightness. There is also Gorilla Glass 7i on top for protection. To ensure the device lasts long, there is a 7100mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging. There is also support for 25W wireless charging. The back features glass with aluminium frame. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a 50MP Sony Lytia-710 with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.