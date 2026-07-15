Nothing Phone 4b Goes on Sale Today: Should You Buy?
Today, Nothing’s new entry-level phone, the Phone 4b, goes on sale in India, offering a glyph interface on the rear with a dual-camera setup, a bigger battery, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel. Here is all we know so far:
After last week’s launch, Nothing Phone 4b is officially on sale in India, where customers can get discounts and buy the smartphone for as low as Rs 29,999. It is one of the latest entry-level smartphones and has created buzz, offering a dual rear-camera setup, and the Indian variant has a larger battery than those in other markets. Nothing has also added its signature glyph LED interface on the rear.
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Key Highlights
Nothing Phone 4b goes on sale today in India.
Nothing is offering exclusive discounts, lowering prices to just below Rs 30,000.
The phones offer a glyph interface on the rear, a larger 6.77 AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.
Nothing Phone 4b offers two memory configurations: the base variant starts at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 34,999, and the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 38,999.
Nothing is offering strong discounts on the Phone 4b, and with bank offers, you can get the base variant for as low as Rs 29,999.
The phone is available to purchase through Flipkart and Vijay Sales.
Flipkart is offering discounts on almost every credit card, and you can also get Rs 2,625 off on Google Pay UPI transactions.
Vijay Sales is offering discounts on the Nothing Phone 4b, with an ICICI credit card getting you a direct 5% instant discount, capped at Rs 1,000.
HDFC credit card holders can get 7.5% instant off on EMI transactions, capped at Rs 2,500.
The same offer is available from HSBC Bank, and Yes Bank is offering a similar 5% instant discount, capped at Rs 2,500.
If you are looking for something right away and want a unique phone with a distinctive design, a unique OS, and a stable, decent camera setup and battery life, then the Nothing Phone 4b is a good choice.
Image Credits: Passionate In Marketing
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FAQs
When does the Nothing Phone 4b go on sale in India?
The Nothing Phone 4b is now live and available for purchase starting today on Flipkart and Vijay Sales.
Where can I buy the Nothing Phone 4b?
You can purchase the all-new Nothing Phone 4b via Flipkart and Vijay Sales.
Which processor powers the Nothing Phone 4b?
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.
Should you buy the Nothing Phone 4b?
If you're looking for a smartphone with a unique design, clean software, capable cameras, and solid all-round performance under Rs 30,000, the Nothing Phone 4b is a strong option.
Will there be a Nothing Phone 4b Pro?
As of now, Nothing has been confirmed about whether there will be a Nothing Phone 4b Pro. Looking at pricing, the B Series’s Pro variant would compete with their already mid-range A Series, so there might not be a Phone 4b launch.