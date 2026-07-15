Nothing Phone 4b Goes on Sale Today: Should You Buy?

After last week’s launch, Nothing Phone 4b is officially on sale in India, where customers can get discounts and buy the smartphone for as low as Rs 29,999. It is one of the latest entry-level smartphones and has created buzz, offering a dual rear-camera setup, and the Indian variant has a larger battery than those in other markets. Nothing has also added its signature glyph LED interface on the rear.

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Key Highlights Nothing Phone 4b goes on sale today in India.

Nothing is offering exclusive discounts, lowering prices to just below Rs 30,000.

The phones offer a glyph interface on the rear, a larger 6.77 AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The phone is on sale in two memory configurations and three color options. For the price, it offers solid specifications.

Let’s see whether the new Nothing Phone 4b is worth buying.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Hits OLX at 2x Its Launch Price

Nothing Phone 4b First Sale Live: What Do You Get for the Price?

Nothing launches its new B-series phone after its subsidiary budget maker, CMF, announced plans to scrap the launch of its next mid-range phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, this year.

The Phone 4b also offers IP64 certification and features an LED Glyph interface on the rear.

On the front, the Phone 4b packs a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz panel with 2000-nit peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, we get the latest 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.