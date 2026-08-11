Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi 17 and Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Tipped

Xiaomi is gearing up for the second half of 2026, and is planning some exciting launches for the consumers in India. The brand has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G already in India. Now, in the coming month, we will also likely get to see the Redmi Note 17 Pro. In the same month, which is September, the brand is also expected to launch the Redmi 17 5G in the country. Apart from these two, the flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro series is also expected to launch in December 2026. Details around the launch of these products have been tipped in India. Let us take a look at what Xiaomi is likely going to cook for India.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi 17, Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Details

The Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to launch around September 18-20, 2026. This was tipped by Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X. The Redmi 17 5G, which has launched in China, is expected to come to India on September 5, 2026. Lastly, the flagship series from Xiaomi which is the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will likely launch in India in December 2026. The Xiaomi 18 Pro could come with a tiny display at the back.

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The second half of 2026 will be power packed for Xiaomi. This is particularly interesting to see as brands are actually cutting down on new phone launches and focusing more on affordable devices for India. This is because of the price hikes for mobile components and memory all over the world. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 17 5G, and it has arrived in India with the same specifications we saw in China. We expect the brand to bring the same specifications of the Redmi 17 which launched in China to India as well. For now, none of these details have been confirmed by Xiaomi, so take this with a grain of salt. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.