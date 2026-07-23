Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 17 for India, Launch Soon

Xiaomi has just teased the Redmi Note 17 5G for India. This new smartphone from Xiaomi has launched in China. The Redmi Note 17 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G are the two phones in the series which are expected to arrive in India. The company has now officially teased the new Redmi Note series for the Indian market, but a launch date has not been announced. The Redmi Note 17 was launched in China with an 8000mAh battery. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to keep the same sized battery for the Indian market.

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Redmi Note 17 Specifications in China, Which Can Come to India

The Redmi Note 17 in China has launched with an 8000mAh battery, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. There is a 50MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Markets expect that the Redmi Note 17 will start in India somewhere around Rs 30,000. The base variant could feature 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The phone is expected to run on HyperOS 3 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. Xiaomi is expected to offer four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates to the Redmi Note 17. The exact launch date is not yet confirmed. But according to tips online, the device is expected to launch officially in India on August 6, 2026. This means the launch is just two weeks from here. The Redmi Note 17 will be the successor to the Redmi Note 15.