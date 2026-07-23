OnePlus N6x 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus N6x 5G, the next OnePlus phone coming to India will launch soon. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand after releasing teasers for the device. There will be two colours of the phone and its design has been confirmed by the brand. We will talk about the design more later in this article. For now, it is worth noting that this device is going to launch in just a few days. The OnePlus N6x 5G will launch by the end of this month. Let’s look at the confirmed details.

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OnePlus N6x 5G India Launch Date

OnePlus N6x 5G is confirmed to launch in India on July 31, 2026. The OnePlus N6 also launched on the last day of June, and now, the N6x 5G will launch on the last day of July.

The teaser poster revealed by the brand shows that the OnePlus N6x 5G will be available in two colours – maroon/burgundy and light blue. The device appears to have the same design language as the OnePlus Nord 6 series. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear on the phone in a vertical setup. The flash light is on the outside. The OnePlus logo is at the center of the back. The edges are rounded, but the frame is flat. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack visible on the top of the phone.

This means that people who prefer to use wired earphones will be able to use this phone very conveniently. The OnePlus N6x 5G will launch in India for people who are more budget conscious. This would be after a long time that OnePlus is launching a new smartphone with which users will get a 3.5mm audio jack. The design of the phone looks decent. For full list of specifications and price, please wait till the launch day.