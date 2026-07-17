OnePlus Confirms Dropping OxygenOS for ColorOS with Android 17

OnePlus has just confirmed that it will now rollout the ColorOS update for its phones starting with Android 17. This will replace the OxygenOS which currently runs on OnePlus phones. With the release of Android 17, OnePlus said that it will replace OxygenOS with ColorOS. Users who have the eligible phones will be shifted to ColorOS. This will unify the software across the devices, and make it easy for the companies to manage resources. Along with this, the company announced that it will be shutting down operations in several regions including US, Canada, and Europe.

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OnePlus India Confirms the Change

OnePlus India wrote on the community forum that the ColorOS 17, based on Android 17, will later come to OnePlus phones. Users will have the option to upgrade and use the new software. ColorOS already runs in India on OPPO phones. Apart from this, even Realme is expected to be running ColorOS in the coming months.

With respect to winding down operations in US, Canada, and Europe, OnePlus said that it was not an easy call to make. OnePlus customers in the region will continue to get the software updates as promised, warranty coverage, and after sales support. The customer service channels are also expected to remain operational.

There were already reports that OnePlus is shutting down in these regions. In addition to this, OnePlus is reportedly going to be shutting down operations in India in 2027. This development comes amid the new product launches that have been announced and planned in the country. OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus N6x in India. The company has already teased the launch of this new product. Apart from that, OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus N6 5G recently in India. It is getting the OnePlus experience at an even smaller price point. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around this.