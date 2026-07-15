Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced initiatives related to the Puri Rath Yatra. Airtel has completed a major network enhancement programme across Odisha, with a special focus on ensuring seamless connectivity during the festival, while Vi is facilitating 24×7 live darshan of the Yatra ceremonies on Vi Movies & TV.

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Airtel Boosts 5G Infrastructure Across Puri Ahead of Rath Yatra

Airtel said it has upgraded its network infrastructure across Puri and key road and rail corridors leading to the holy city to cater to the expected surge in voice and data traffic during the annual festival, according to an exchange filing July 14, 2026.

All network enhancements have been equipped with 5G technology to support uninterrupted voice services and high-speed data connectivity during peak crowd movement. The company said the upgrades are aimed at delivering a reliable network experience for millions of devotees expected to participate in the festival.

Over 1,500 New 5G Sites Strengthen Airtel’s Odisha Network

Over the past 12 months, Airtel has deployed more than 1,500 new 5G sites across Odisha, strengthening its network footprint in all 30 districts. The expansion has enhanced high-speed connectivity for more than 11 million customers across urban centres, emerging towns and rural areas in the state.

“Over the last 12 months, the company has deployed more than 1,500 new 5G sites across the state, significantly strengthening its network footprint across 30 districts and enabling reliable high-speed connectivity for over 11 million customers spanning urban centres, emerging towns and rural communities,” Airtel said.

Announcing the development, Abhirup Chatterjee, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel, said ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during the Puri Rath Yatra remains the company’s top priority.