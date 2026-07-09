Jio vs Vodafone Idea Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plan

Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), both offer an affordable postpaid mobile plan to the users. These postpaid plans cost different from each other. Jio offers a cheaper plan outright. It is cheaper compared to the offering from Bharti Airtel as well. Howver, here, we are focusing on Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea only. With Vodafone Idea (Vi), users get the cheapest mobile postpaid plan at Rs 451. With Reliance Jio, that is Rs 349. Jio also offers a Rs 449 mobile postpaid plan, which would be more comparable to the Rs 451 plan from Vi. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the plan here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 349 Mobile Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 349 mobile postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The total data offered with this plan is 30GB and thereafter, the data cost rises to Rs 10 per GB. There are no add-on family SIMs with this plan. Users also get JioTV and JioAICloud. Further, there is also an additional benefit of JioHotstar of 3 months, and JioAICloud of 50GB storage. There is a free 18 month Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100, with 5000GB of cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more. Users also get truly unlimited 5G data with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Mobile Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 mobile postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 50GB of 4G data, along with unlimited nigh data between 12 AM and 6 AM up to 20GB roll over data. Users also get unlimited 5G data in 5G coverage area. This is not truly unlimited. It is capped at 300GB for every 28 days. Users also get 3000 SMS/month with the plan. Along with this, there is also three months of Spotify Premium included with the offer. Users can also choose from any one of the complimentary benefits: