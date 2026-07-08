Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Announced: Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Launch

Samsung has just confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 date. This is the same date as what the market had already assumed. Samsung had initially revealed that it will start pre-orders for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Flip from July 22, 2026. This had more or less confirmed that the launch date will also be July 22. The company has now started rolling out formal invites for people to attend the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.

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What Time will Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Start in India?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The event is all set to take place on July 22, 2026. The event will take place in London, UK. The company bring out all the latest innovations and additions to the Galaxy phones during the day. You will be able to livestream the event on YouTube as well as official channels of Samsung.

The registrations for this event are now live. Users can start receiving updates, teasers, trailers, and more ahead of the keynote. The design of the devices has already been circulating online. We know that Samsung is going to make a big change in the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Further, there is going to be a Z Fold 8 Ultra as well with higher specifications and more features. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to retain the same design as the previous year’s device.

Alongside the new phones, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and there could be a few accessories as well. The online rumours suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could feature support for up to 5000nits of peak brightness, which sounds excellent if true. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around this.