Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at Best Price Right Now

Samsung, one of the largest tech brands globally, is selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a heavy discount in India right now. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the flagship phone from Samsung for 2025. In 2026, the company launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G for the users. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still one of the best phones you can get with respect to the screen, battery, and more. The Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G also features a 200MP camera sensor and has an S pen as well. It is available in four colours – Silver Blue, Gray, Black, and Whitesilver. Let’s take a look at the price right now in India.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G launched for Rs 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. This is now discounted to Rs 84,999. This is a huge price cut. Further, with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, users will get a further cashback of Rs 4,249. By exchaning your old phone, you will be able to save up to Rs 39,500 further on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is also available in 12GB + 512GB variant for Rs 99,999. This variant was launched for Rs 1,41,999 in India. Thus, this is also a major discount. The cashback and exchange offers are applicable on this as well. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

It has a powerful camera system, headlined by a 200MP camera sensor. There is a 50MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 10x optical quality zoom. There is also a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. There are four sensors in this phone at the back, with the last 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP sensor at the front. This offer is only there for Amazon Prime members till July 6, 2026 on Amazon India.