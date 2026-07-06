OnePlus 13 Under Rs 50,000 on Amazon for a Limited Time

OnePlus 13 has been discounted to under Rs 50,000 on Amazon India. This is a part of Amazon Prime Day sale, which is going to end on July 6, 2026. The device was the flagship from the brand for 2025. OnePlus 13 features a powerful Qualcomm chip, and an excellent camera setup. It is available in multiple colours, and on Amazon India right now, you can get it for the best price ever. Let’s directly jump to the price and the offer available for the users.

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OnePlus 13 Price and Offers Right Now

OnePlus 13 had launched in India for Rs 72,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. Now this variant has been discounted to Rs 54,999. Further, if you have select bank cards, you can get a further discount of up to Rs 5,000, bringing the total price down to Rs 4,999. If there is an old device you would like to exchange, the price will further come down to Rs 37,500. This makes the phone a great value deal for the consumers. Note that these discounts are only applicable for Amazon Prime members.

This is a Prime Day sale, and is only meant for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime subscription, you will not be able to take advantage of these excellent discounted offers. While OnePlus 15, a more powerful device is available in the market, this phone still makes a lot of sense for people who are looking for a value deal on premium smartphones.

OnePlus is currently working on the launch of OnePlus 16 which could happen at the end of this quarter, or the start of the next one. Alongside the OnePlus 13, there are many more flagship phones on discount in India right now which you can purchase from the Amazon India platform. To stay updated with all the latest offers like this, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.