Vivo V80 Series is Finally Coming to India, But with a Lite Variant

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch the Vivo V80 Lite 5G soon in India. The smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console now. There has not been a single Vivo V80 series phone which has come to India yet. So if it is the Lite variant which is making it first, that will be interesting. The Vivo V60 and V70 series was a major focus for the brand. It stood right in the premium segment, competing with the offerings from OnePlus, Realme, OPPO, and more brands. Vivo V80 series launch might not be a big focus for the brand due to rising component prices. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G has been spotted by some Indian tech tipsters and retailers, and it appears to have a similar design to the Vivo S2 5G.

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Can Vivo V80 Lite be a Rebranded Vivo S2 5G?

There are rumours which say that Vivo V80 Lite will be a rebranded Vivo S2 5G. However, that does not make a lot of sense. Why would Vivo offer two phones with same design, and around the same price segment as well. One thing which the leaks say is that the Vivo V80 Lite will have a curved display and a relatively thin metal frame. It is expected to come in a Blue and a White colour variant.

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Vivo V80 series was expected to launch somewhere around early or mid 2026. However, we are now in the second half of the year, and still, the brand has not even come close to teasing the product. Instead, Vivo launched the Vivo S2 in India, a device series which only had one phone prior and had launched in 2019. So this change of strategies could be due to the evolving market dynamics. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk to stay updated with the details around the launch of new smartphones in India.