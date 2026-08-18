CMF Teases New Earbuds, Likely the Buds 3 Pro

Nothing’s tech sub-brand CMF has teased all-new CMF earbuds, recently revealing a newly engineered design featuring orange-coloured buds on the back and a white body. The step design places the buds slightly tilted to the left side. Although CMF by Nothing hasn’t revealed which earbuds it’s launching, recent leaks suggest it’s the much-anticipated CMF Buds 3 Pro.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Nothing teases new earbuds officially.

The newly teased earbuds possibly hint at the new Buds 3 Pro.

According to the teaser image, the new Buds 3 Pro will get a new colour with orange and whilte colour tone.

Nothing’s CMF Teases all-new CMF Buds 3 Ahead of the Launch – Revealing New Colour

Amid the confirmation that they are canceling the launch of their much-anticipated CMF Phone 3 Pro this year due to the memory price crisis, it looks like CMF is still sticking to its timeline and is committed to launching its accessory products, including the earbuds.

The teased image reveals new earbuds similar to the CMF 2 but with a unique orange-and-white colour tone out of the box.

We are still waiting for more information about these new earbuds. The new earbuds were confirmed after almost two years of waiting, with the Buds 2 Pro launched in 2024.

CMF Buds 3 Pro – Expected Specification and Design

Although CMF has not yet confirmed any details about the new earbuds, if we speculate about what we will see with the new Buds 3 Pro model, we expect the case to match the white-and-orange tone.