Vodafone Idea Subscribers Consume More Data as Daily Usage Jumps 28 Percent to 88.4 Petabytes

Vodafone Idea’s daily data usage reached 88.4 petabytes in Q1 FY27 as average consumption per 4G and 5G subscriber increased and the operator’s high-speed-data customer mix and ARPU improved.

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Key Highlights Daily data usage rose from 69.1 petabytes in Q1 FY26 to 88.4 petabytes in Q1 FY27.

The share of 4G and 5G subscribers increased from 64.4 percent to 67.4 percent.

Vi added nearly 3,000 unique broadband towers during the quarter.

The company’s pan-India 4G population coverage expanded to 87 percent.

Vi’s 5G services were available in more than 200 cities across its 17 priority circles.

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) daily data usage increased nearly 28 percent year-on-year during the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher consumption among its 4G and 5G subscribers. The increase suggests improving customer engagement as Vi continues expanding its network coverage and capacity.

According to Vi’s Q1 FY27 earnings-call transcript, total data usage on its network increased from 69.1 petabytes per day in Q1 FY26 to 88.4 petabytes per day in Q1 FY27. Based on these figures, daily data usage grew approximately 27.93 percent year-on-year.

Vodafone Idea Subscribers Consume More Data

The increase in total network usage was accompanied by higher consumption among Vi’s high-speed-data customers. Average monthly data usage per 4G and 5G subscriber increased 25.2 percent year-on-year to 21.7GB.

Vi’s 4G and 5G subscriber base expanded from 127.4 million in Q1 FY26 to 130.1 million in Q1 FY27, representing an addition of 2.7 million subscribers over the year.

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The share of 4G and 5G subscribers in Vi’s overall customer base improved from 64.4 percent to 67.4 percent during the same period. More than two-thirds of the operator’s customers are consequently now using its high-speed data networks.