Reliance Jio Adds 8.9 Million Subscribers in Q1 FY27 as ARPU Rises to Rs 215.6

Reliance Jio added 8.9 million net subscribers in the first quarter of FY2026-27, bringing its total customer base to 533.3 million as of June 30, 2026. According to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the operator’s average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 215.6 per month during the quarter.

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Key Highlights Jio added 8.9 million net subscribers in Q1 FY27, taking its total customer base to 533.3 million.

Jio’s ARPU increased to Rs 215.6, while monthly subscriber churn improved to 1.6 percent.

The operator’s 5G base reached approximately 285 million, while JioAirFiber crossed 14 million subscribers.

Jio’s subscriber base grew 7.1 percent from 498.1 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year to 524.4 million. The company ended Q4 FY26 with 524.4 million subscribers.

Monthly subscriber churn improved to 1.6 percent during the quarter.

Jio ARPU Increases to Rs 215.6

Jio’s ARPU rose 3.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 208.8 in Q1 FY26 to Rs 215.6 in Q1 FY27. Sequentially, ARPU increased from Rs 214 in the March 2026 quarter.

Reliance attributed the ARPU improvement to a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality. It said promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers partly affected ARPU during the quarter.

Jio Platforms reported gross revenue of Rs 45,961 crore in Q1 FY27, up 12 percent year-on-year. Revenue from operations rose 11.8 percent to Rs 39,173 crore, compared with Rs 35,032 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company said operating revenue growth was driven by subscriber market share gains, organic ARPU growth, and the scaling up of digital services.

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