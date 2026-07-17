ASUS Pad T3201 India Launch Date Confirmed

ASUS has just confirmed the launch of a new tablet called ASUS Pad T3201. This will be a new tablet featuring an OLED panel for immersive entertainment. The tablet will launch in August, and it will feature a high-resolution display and four speakers. Most of the specifications of the ASUS Pad T3201 have been confirmed already by the brand. Let’s take a look at the details of the upcoming tablet in the country.

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ASUS Pad T3201 India Launch Date

ASUS Pad T3201 is confirmed to launch in India on August 6, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM. This new ASUS tablet is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000 in India. Let’s now take a look at the confirmed specifications of the tablet.

ASUS Pad T3201 India Specifications (Confirmed)

ASUS Pad T3201 is expected to come with a 12.2-inch 2.8K resolution display with dual-layer OLED panel with 3:2 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 600nits typical and 2000nits peak brightness. It will support ASUS Pen 2.0 and above stylus models. The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will also feature a microSD card slot with up to 1TB storage expansion.

There will be four speakers with Dolby Atmos 360-degree cinematic sound. For rear camera, there is a 13MP sensor, and for selfies, there is a 5MP sensor. The weight of the tablet is 523 grams and it will run on Android 16. The ASUS Pad T3201 will feature a 9000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There is also a protective case with support for four versatile modes packed inside the box.