ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India: Price and Specifications

ASUS, a consumer technology brand based out of Taiwan, has launched a new laptop for India. This is the Vivobook 15 (2026) and it has a large display, and features an Intel CPU. The laptop weighs just 1.7 kg and thus is light. The laptop has AI-ready hardware, the company has said. ASUS has launched this new laptop for the users in India, and along with that, announced several offers across Prime Day on Amazon and Flipkart GOAT sale. Let’s take a look at the price and specificatons of the ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026).

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ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Price in India

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) launched in India for Rs 1,07,990. Its MRP is mentioned as Rs 1,59,990. The laptop will be sold exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart. This is to push the laptop during the sale period. There are bank offers and exchange benefits on the platform as well. There are even no-cost EMI available for the users. ASUS has lauched the laptop in multiple colours including Quiet Blue, Cool Silver, and Terra Cotta. ASUS has also launched a new laptop called ASUS TUF Gaming A15 in India.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Specifications in India

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core 5 series 3 chipset with an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 16 TOPS for AI workloads. The Vivobook 15 (2026) comes with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

There’s an HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter as well. It has a lightweight body, of 1.7 kg. There is also support for Wi-Fi 6 on the laptop for connectivity. An Amazon listing revealed that the laptop comes with a 42Wh battery. The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) features a dedicated Copilot key and a fingerprint sensor for additional security. The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) is now available to be purchased in India via the e-commerce platforms. For more updates and developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.