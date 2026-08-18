Vi Foundation and DIET Launch AI Centre for Education in Varanasi to Empower Educators

Vi Foundation, the CSR arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi), in collaboration with the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), has launched an AI Centre for Education at DIET, Sarnath, Varanasi, under its flagship Learning with Vodafone Idea–Gurushala initiative, according to an official release dated August 08, 2026.

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Key Highlights Vi Foundation, Vodafone Idea’s CSR arm, has launched an AI Centre for Education at DIET Sarnath under its Learning with Vodafone Idea–Gurushala initiative.

The centre is designed to build AI readiness among pre-service teachers and help them understand, apply and responsibly integrate AI into classroom teaching.

The programme covers Decoding AI, Social Wonders of AI, Discovering My Journey with AI, and Security and Ethics of AI under the OneAI Education Framework.

Gurushala’s AI Showcase Page will provide self-paced modules, webinars, quizzes, competitions and other digital resources to support learning beyond the physical centre.

Vi Foundation aims to extend the initiative to 650 schools and more than 68,000 teachers and students, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for AI education.

The centre aims to strengthen AI readiness among pre-service teachers by providing them with practical skills to understand, apply and responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into classroom teaching. The programme combines a structured curriculum with experiential learning and digital resources to promote digital literacy, computational thinking and technology-enabled education.

Four-Module Curriculum Covers AI, Ethics and Digital Literacy

The AI course is built around four modules under the OneAI Education Framework—Decoding AI, Social Wonders of AI, Discovering My Journey with AI, and Security and Ethics of AI. The initiative has also been designed as a self-sustaining model, with the course embedded into DIET’s core curriculum and managed by the institute.