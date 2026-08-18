Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Display Details Revealed

Boltt is soon launching two new phones namely Ace 5G and Evo 4G. The display details of both phones are now out. The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G are both launching on the same day, which is August 25, 2026. The smartphones will come with a large display. Plenty of details are already confirmed about these two phones. Now, the brand has confirmed the display specifications as well. Take a look at the details below.

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Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Display Specifications

Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G, both will feature the same display. They will come with a 6.79-inch HD+ punch hole display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The supported resolution for these devices will be 720 x 1640 pixels and it will support up to 600nits of peak brightness. There will be 20:9 aspect ratio supported. Further, the display panel will support 90Hz refresh rate. The display does not look that bright, but then again, we expect these two phones to be super affordable.

Apart from this, plenty of other details about the Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G have been confirmed. The two devices will pack the same 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. We expect the charger to be bundled with the phone. The company has claimed the battery will retain 80% of health even after 500+ charge cycles. The Ace 5G will have a 64MP AI camera sensor at the rear while the Evo 4G is confirmed to feature a 50MP AI sensor. Both the devices will pack an 8MP real-tone sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.