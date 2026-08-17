Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables from a BSNL duct near Vasna in the early hours of Saturday after posing as civic officials and using a crane to access the underground network, according to a Times of India report dated August 17, 2026.

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BSNL Security Guard Raises Alarm Over Suspicious Crane Activity

According to police, the incident occurred around 2am near GB Shah College. A BSNL security guard noticed a crane at the site and became suspicious when the men claimed to be civic officials. They allegedly asked him to stay aside before opening the BSNL duct and cutting the copper cable.

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Four Arrested, Several Suspects Allegedly Flee

According to the report, the guard alerted BSNL officials, who informed the police control room. Police reached the spot and arrested four men, while some of the men allegedly fled. The accused were identified as Ravikant Sharma, 38, Vishnu Yadav, 38, Jitesh Yadav, 24, and Rahul Bharwad, 28, all from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Police Recover Cable, Crane and Cutting Tools

Police reportedly said they recovered around 220 metres of 1,200-pair copper cable, valued at about Rs 7 lakh, in cut condition. A crane bearing a Gujarat registration number, five helmets, four metal chains, six iron saws, a baton light, a hammer and a torch were also seized.

A case has been registered against the four arrested men as well as their unidentified associates, who allegedly escaped from the spot.