BSNL Announces New Customer-Centric Digital Initiatives on 80th Independence Day

Government-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, announced a series of customer-centric initiatives aimed at expanding digital connectivity, enhancing customer experience and making advanced telecom and entertainment services more accessible across the country, according to the Ministry of Communications.

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BSNL said it remains committed to providing reliable, secure, affordable and inclusive communication services, including in geographically and climatically challenging areas. “As India’s trusted public sector telecommunications service provider, BSNL remains steadfast in its commitment to providing reliable, secure, affordable and inclusive digital connectivity across the nation, ensuring reliable communication services even under challenging geographical and climatic conditions.”

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, the public sector telecom operator said it “is committed to building a resilient and future-ready telecommunications network powered by indigenous technologies and customer-centric innovations. Its dedicated workforce continues to serve the nation with unwavering commitment, ensuring the benefits of Digital India reach every citizen of Bharat.”

As part of its Independence Day celebrations, BSNL announced a series of new customer-centric initiatives and special offerings aimed at enhancing customer experience, expanding digital services and making advanced connectivity and entertainment more accessible to citizens across the country.

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Strengthening the Network — Nationwide 4G Expansion

BSNL said it has further strengthened its mobile network by ordering more than 26,300 additional 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites for deployment across the country. The expansion is aimed at extending 4G connectivity to more towns, villages and remote areas.