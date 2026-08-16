BSNL Announces New Customer-Centric Digital Initiatives on 80th Independence Day

BSNL said it remains committed to providing reliable, secure, affordable and inclusive communication services, including in geographically and climatically challenging areas. “As India’s trusted public sector telecommunications service provider, BSNL remains steadfast in its commitment to providing reliable, secure, affordable and inclusive digital connectivity across the nation, ensuring reliable communication services even under challenging geographical and climatic conditions.”
Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, the public sector telecom operator said it “is committed to building a resilient and future-ready telecommunications network powered by indigenous technologies and customer-centric innovations. Its dedicated workforce continues to serve the nation with unwavering commitment, ensuring the benefits of Digital India reach every citizen of Bharat.”
As part of its Independence Day celebrations, BSNL announced a series of new customer-centric initiatives and special offerings aimed at enhancing customer experience, expanding digital services and making advanced connectivity and entertainment more accessible to citizens across the country.
BSNL said it has further strengthened its mobile network by ordering more than 26,300 additional 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites for deployment across the country. The expansion is aimed at extending 4G connectivity to more towns, villages and remote areas.
The company said its 4G network has also undergone comprehensive optimisation to improve coverage, data speeds, call performance and overall network quality. The network is built on an indigenous technology stack that is upgradable to 5G.
“Alongside this expansion, BSNL’s 4G network has been comprehensively optimised — delivering improved network quality, wider and more consistent coverage, faster data speeds and better call performance, and a markedly enhanced overall customer experience — on a fully indigenous, 5G-upgradable technology stack,” the Ministry of Communications said on August 14, 2026.
BSNL Independence Day Special Announcements
1. Re 1 Freedom 2.0 Offer
BSNL has introduced the Re. 1 Freedom 2.0 Offer, allowing new customers to experience its mobile services at an entry price of just Re. 1. The offer provides 1 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 24 days. The initiative is aimed at making BSNL’s mobile services more accessible to new users.
“The offer is designed to make it easier and more affordable for customers to experience BSNL’s mobile services and join India’s trusted telecom network,” the Ministry said.
2. BSNL Fibre Freedom Plan at Rs 1,111 per Month
The company has launched the Fibre Freedom Plan at an introductory price of Rs 1,111 per month. The plan offers internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps, 5,000 GB of monthly data and access to more than 25 premium OTT platforms, combining broadband and digital entertainment services under a single connection.
“The initiative further strengthens BSNL’s commitment to delivering high-speed, affordable and value-driven broadband services to customers,” the Ministry added.
3. New BSNL Selfcare Mobile App
BSNL has revamped its Selfcare Mobile App as “BSNL Selfcare New” for Android and iOS users. The updated application provides access to prepaid recharges, postpaid and landline bill payments, complaint registration and tracking, DND management, payment history and Fibre booking requests.
The app also features an AI chatbot, voice search, multiple account management and access to BSNL Entertainment TV, providing customers with a wider range of services through a single digital platform.
4. BSNL Free Entertainment TV
BSNL mobile subscribers can now access around 500 live TV channels through “BSNL Free Entertainment TV”, powered by Tango TV, at no additional cost through the new Selfcare App. The service offers live television and on-demand entertainment content on mobile devices.
5. BSNL Satellite Phone Services
BSNL said it provides Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS), enabling voice communication through satellite connectivity in areas where conventional terrestrial mobile networks may not be available.
The service is particularly significant for remote, geographically challenging and communication-sensitive locations, supporting BSNL’s objective of ensuring connectivity across diverse terrains.
6. Additional Validity on Rs 2,399 Plan
As part of its Independence Day offer, BSNL is providing an additional 47 days of validity on its annual Rs 2,399 prepaid plan (TelecomTalk previously reported). The total validity will therefore increase from 365 days to 412 days for a limited period, while customers will continue to receive the existing benefits of the plan.
Reference: BSNL Revises Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers More Validity for a Limited Time
7. BSNL–Polycab Partnership for Make in India Telecom Manufacturing
BSNL has partnered with Polycab to promote indigenous telecom manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The collaboration includes Polycab’s Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility for the assembly and manufacture of telecom and networking equipment, including cameras, Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) and routers.
The partnership will also employ a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model, enabling scalable and cost-effective deployment of telecom infrastructure while reducing heavy upfront investment. BSNL said the initiative will also contribute to strengthening domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in India’s telecom sector.
BSNL said the initiatives reflect its continued focus on affordable, secure, reliable and innovative digital services while supporting the goal of a digitally empowered India.
As the country marks its 80th Independence Day, BSNL reiterated its commitment to strengthening digital connectivity, empowering communities and supporting inclusive growth through reliable and innovative telecommunications services.
BSNL extended its greetings to citizens across the country and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the nation with excellence while contributing to India’s digital future.
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